Chargers Mailbag: Why Monday Night is the Bolts Biggest Game of the Year

It very well might have been.

Again, as I've written here seemingly every week so far this season, building trust between a quarterback and rookie wide receiver takes times.

We are still only seven games into Johnston's first season in the NFL.

And while he and Herbert didn't connect much in the first six games, they did in a big way against Chicago.

Johnston had five catches for 50 yards, with four of his catches moving the chains and two coming on third downs.

Was it a 100-yard performance with 10 catches? No. But it was clearly progress that coaches and players have been mentioning of late.

"He's a stellar athlete," Herbert said postgame. "He's one of those guys that whenever you get the ball to him, something special is going to happen.

"I knew that it hadn't gone our way, connecting with him, the first couple of games, but I knew if we were patient, we were going to get him the ball and something good is going to happen," Herbert added. "He stepped up big-time today and we're expecting big things from him."

Johnston has the skills and work ethic to shine in the NFL. He simply just needs to continue working and building that rapport with Herbert as the games continue.

As for the offensive performances in recent second halves, that's certainly something that needs to improve.

The Chargers have scored just 16 total points in the past four games after halftime.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley was asked about the topic Monday and said that the entire offense needs to be better, but said the ability to run the ball when holding a second-half lead is paramount.

"We just weren't able to get anything going in the run game in the second half," Staley said. "We didn't have very many positive plays.

"We're trying to shrink the game, but at the same time, activate play calls that are going to keep us going because our goal isn't just to shrink the clock, it is to score the football — possess the ball, and then end with points," Staley later added. "We just didn't execute well enough in the second half in that phase. Any specifics, same comments as before, just position group here, position group there. Overall, just not clean enough in the second half."

The Chargers currently rank fourth in the NFL with 16.7 points per first half. But they are 27th in the second half at 8.1 points per game.