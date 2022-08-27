Chargers Fall to Saints in Preseason Finale

The Chargers turned it over on their opening drive with a fumble, which led to a Saints touchdown. The teams then traded punts before the Chargers came up short on their next drive. On fourth-and-2 from the Saints 49-yard line, Erik Krommenhoek gained 19 yards on a pass from Easton Stick. That helped set up a 50-yard field goal try from Hopkins, but it was wide left.

The Chargers defense forced another punt as the Bolts took over deep in their own territory. But that drive ended after just one first down, as the Chargers punted it away after a five-play drive. The Saints added to their lead with a 19-yard field goal late in the quarter with just over two minutes left. The Bolts fell 27-10 and will now get ready for the regular season, which begins on Sept. 11 with a Week 1 home game against the Raiders.