Chargers Fall to Saints in Preseason Finale

Aug 26, 2022 at 07:51 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers wrapped up preseason against the Saints on Friday night in New Orleans.

Here's a quick recap of the 27-10 loss:

First Quarter

The Saints won the toss and elected to receive. With the Saints playing their starting offense against Chargers backup defenders, New Orleans struck first with a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. The Saints rolled out their defensive starters, too, and forced a three-and-out on the Chargers opening possession. New Orleans then made it 14-0 after another touchdown drive. But the Bolts offense showed a spark with a 38-yard pass from Chase Daniel to Jalen Guyton that put the Chargers in Saints territory.

Second Quarter

Facing a third-and-14 to open the quarter, Joshua Kelley showed off his hops by hurdling a defender on a 15-yard run. Larry Rountree got the Bolts on the board with a 1-yard score to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Dustin Hopkins' extra point cut the score to 14-7. The Chargers then forced a punt before putting together another scoring drive. The Bolts went 56 yards in 14 plays — highlighted by a 22-yard reception by Hunter Kampmoyer — before Hopkins hit a 51-yard field goal with under a minute left in the half. The Saints kicked a 47-yard field goal at the end of the half to make it 17-10 at the break.

Photos: Chargers at Saints In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Saints in New Orleans

Third Quarter

The Chargers turned it over on their opening drive with a fumble, which led to a Saints touchdown. The teams then traded punts before the Chargers came up short on their next drive. On fourth-and-2 from the Saints 49-yard line, Erik Krommenhoek gained 19 yards on a pass from Easton Stick. That helped set up a 50-yard field goal try from Hopkins, but it was wide left.

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers defense forced another punt as the Bolts took over deep in their own territory. But that drive ended after just one first down, as the Chargers punted it away after a five-play drive. The Saints added to their lead with a 19-yard field goal late in the quarter with just over two minutes left. The Bolts fell 27-10 and will now get ready for the regular season, which begins on Sept. 11 with a Week 1 home game against the Raiders.

