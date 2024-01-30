Instant Analysis: What New GM Joe Hortiz Brings to the Bolts

The Chargers have found their new general manager.
The Bolts announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with Joe Hortiz to fill that role.
Unfamiliar with Hortiz's name? You shouldn't be.
He's played a key role in the Ravens being one of the league's most successful teams over the past two-plus decades, even if he hasn't gotten a ton of public praise.
Hortiz has spent the past 26 seasons in Baltimore, where he began his NFL career as an area scout for eight seasons.
He then worked for three years as a national scout before spending the next decade as Baltimore's Director of College Scouting.
Hortiz has since spent the past five seasons as the Ravens Director of Player Personnel and has had a large hand in helping maintain Baltimore's success of late.
During Hortiz's 26 years in Baltimore, the Ravens are tied for fourth with 246 total regular-season wins. Baltimore also ranks second with 17 playoff wins in that timespan.
That stretch also includes 14 total playoff appearances and a pair of Super Bowl rings.
Put another way, Hortiz has helped build the Ravens from the ground up and is now finally getting his chance as a GM.
The amount of successful draft picks Hortiz has helped Baltimore land are numerous.
Back in the day, it was the likes of Jamal Lewis, Todd Heap, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata that helped propel the Ravens to sustained success.
In recent years, Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum were all high draft picks that helped Baltimore earn the AFC's top seed this past season.
Hortiz will bring a strong work ethic and a salt-of-the-Earth approach to the Bolts, something that will surely pair well with new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.
That connection should be a strong one, as Harbaugh's brother, John, has worked with Hortiz for the past 16 seasons.
You better believe Jim Harbaugh got a strong recommendation from his brother that Hortiz was the right man for the job.
Hortiz has earned this opportunity to be a GM after nearly three decades building up one of the best and most consistent franchises across the league.
It's now his turn to do the same with the Bolts.
The goal for every GM is the same: field a competitive roster for both the present and the future while navigating the salary cap.
The Chargers have plenty of key pieces already in place on the roster, a group headlined by Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater and Tuli Tuipulotu.
Hortiz knows there is work to be done. And his gritty approach could be just what the Chargers need to get back in the top tier of AFC teams.
Bolt Up!
