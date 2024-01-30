Instant Analysis: What New GM Joe Hortiz Brings to the Bolts

The amount of successful draft picks Hortiz has helped Baltimore land are numerous.

Back in the day, it was the likes of Jamal Lewis, Todd Heap, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata that helped propel the Ravens to sustained success.

In recent years, Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum were all high draft picks that helped Baltimore earn the AFC's top seed this past season.

Hortiz will bring a strong work ethic and a salt-of-the-Earth approach to the Bolts, something that will surely pair well with new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

That connection should be a strong one, as Harbaugh's brother, John, has worked with Hortiz for the past 16 seasons.

You better believe Jim Harbaugh got a strong recommendation from his brother that Hortiz was the right man for the job.

Hortiz has earned this opportunity to be a GM after nearly three decades building up one of the best and most consistent franchises across the league.

It's now his turn to do the same with the Bolts.

The goal for every GM is the same: field a competitive roster for both the present and the future while navigating the salary cap.

The Chargers have plenty of key pieces already in place on the roster, a group headlined by Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater and Tuli Tuipulotu.