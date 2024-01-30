Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Instant Analysis: What New GM Joe Hortiz Brings to the Bolts

Jan 30, 2024 at 10:31 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Hortiz IA

The Chargers have found their new general manager.

The Bolts announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with Joe Hortiz to fill that role.

Unfamiliar with Hortiz's name? You shouldn't be.

He's played a key role in the Ravens being one of the league's most successful teams over the past two-plus decades, even if he hasn't gotten a ton of public praise.

Hortiz has spent the past 26 seasons in Baltimore, where he began his NFL career as an area scout for eight seasons.

He then worked for three years as a national scout before spending the next decade as Baltimore's Director of College Scouting.

Hortiz has since spent the past five seasons as the Ravens Director of Player Personnel and has had a large hand in helping maintain Baltimore's success of late.

During Hortiz's 26 years in Baltimore, the Ravens are tied for fourth with 246 total regular-season wins. Baltimore also ranks second with 17 playoff wins in that timespan.

That stretch also includes 14 total playoff appearances and a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Put another way, Hortiz has helped build the Ravens from the ground up and is now finally getting his chance as a GM.

Best Photos of Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz 

Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with Joe Hortiz as General Manager

OTA052918sh132
1 / 12
Shawn Hubbard/© Shawn Hubbard / Baltimore Ravens 2018
040418preDraftPresser_0214
2 / 12
042719_HortizPresser_0002
3 / 12
OTA052523sh2530
4 / 12
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
042719_HortizPresser_0012
5 / 12
OTA052523sh2568
6 / 12
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
042718_Presser_0296
7 / 12
040418preDraftPresser_0262
8 / 12
040523 - Pre Draft Presser -20
9 / 12
042719_HortizPresser_0016
10 / 12
042719_HortizPresser_0009
11 / 12
040219preDraftPresser_0118
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The amount of successful draft picks Hortiz has helped Baltimore land are numerous.

Back in the day, it was the likes of Jamal Lewis, Todd Heap, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata that helped propel the Ravens to sustained success.

In recent years, Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum were all high draft picks that helped Baltimore earn the AFC's top seed this past season.

Hortiz will bring a strong work ethic and a salt-of-the-Earth approach to the Bolts, something that will surely pair well with new Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

That connection should be a strong one, as Harbaugh's brother, John, has worked with Hortiz for the past 16 seasons.

You better believe Jim Harbaugh got a strong recommendation from his brother that Hortiz was the right man for the job.

Hortiz has earned this opportunity to be a GM after nearly three decades building up one of the best and most consistent franchises across the league.

It's now his turn to do the same with the Bolts.

The goal for every GM is the same: field a competitive roster for both the present and the future while navigating the salary cap.

The Chargers have plenty of key pieces already in place on the roster, a group headlined by Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Hortiz knows there is work to be done. And his gritty approach could be just what the Chargers need to get back in the top tier of AFC teams.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Joe Hortiz as General Manager

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Joe Hortiz as the organization's general manager. Hortiz will oversee all player personnel and scouting matters, including free agency and the NFL Draft. He most recently was the director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-23 after holding a variety of roles while advancing through Baltimore's personnel department. Hortiz's introductory press conference will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, with more details to follow.
news

5 Things to Know About Joe Hortiz

The Los Angeles Chargers Tuesday agreed to terms with Joe Hortiz as general manager
news

Los Angeles Chargers Acuerdan Términos con Joe Hortiz Como Gerente General

Los Angeles Chargers acordaron hoy los términos con Joe Hortiz como gerente general de la organización. Hortiz supervisará todo el personal de los jugadores y los asuntos de exploración, incluida la agencia libre y el Draft de la NFL. Recientemente fue director de personal de jugadores de los Baltimore Ravens de 2019 a 2023, después de desempeñar una variedad de funciones mientras avanzaba en el departamento de personal de Baltimore. La conferencia de prensa introductoria de Hortiz se llevará a cabo el martes 6 de febrero y se darán más detalles a continuación.
news

5 Cosas Para Saber Sobre Joe Hortiz

Los Angeles Chargers acordaron el martes los términos con Joe Hortiz como gerente general

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising