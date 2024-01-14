Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Mike Macdonald

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Macdonald for their head coach position.
Macdonald is currently the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He has nine seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2022-23 Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator
2021 Michigan Defensive Coordinator
2018–20 Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach
2017 Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach
2015–16 Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant
2014 Baltimore Ravens coaching intern
2011–13 Georgia defensive quality control assistant
2010 Georgia graduate assistant
2008-09 Cedar Shoals HS (GA) linebackers/running backs coach
Education
Macdonald earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Georgia.
Hometown
Boston, Massachusetts
