Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Mike Vrabel

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coach position.
Vrabel has 10 years of NFL coaching experience and was most recently the Head Coach of the Titans in 2023.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2018-23 Tennessee Titans Head Coach
2017 Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator
2014-16 Houston Texans linebackers coach
2012-13 Ohio State defensive line coach
2011 Ohio State linebackers coach
Player
2009-10 Kansas City Chiefs
2001-08 New England Patriots
1997-2000 Pittsburgh Steelers
Education
Vrabel played defensive line and graduated from Ohio State.
Hometown
Akron, Ohio
