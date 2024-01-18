Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Mike Vrabel

Jan 18, 2024 at 03:55 PM
The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coach position.

Vrabel has 10 years of NFL coaching experience and was most recently the Head Coach of the Titans in 2023.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

NFL/College Career

Coach

2018-23 Tennessee Titans Head Coach

2017 Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator

2014-16 Houston Texans linebackers coach

2012-13 Ohio State defensive line coach

2011 Ohio State linebackers coach

Player

2009-10 Kansas City Chiefs

2001-08 New England Patriots

1997-2000 Pittsburgh Steelers

Education

Vrabel played defensive line and graduated from Ohio State.

Hometown

Akron, Ohio

HC Search: Best Photos of Mike Vrabel

Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (2) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 17

Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (2) talks with head coach Mike Vrabel during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks onto the field before their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
2 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks onto the field before their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel throws to players warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 17

Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel throws to players warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks to the Jumbotron during their NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
5 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks to the Jumbotron during their NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
6 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
7 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches a play on the Jumbotron during their NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
8 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches a play on the Jumbotron during their NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches as his team warmsup before their NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
9 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches as his team warmsup before their NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
FILE - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play on the Jumbotron during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk wants a fresh approach to compete in the NFL, so she fired Vrabel on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, 2024, after six seasons and losing 18 of the past 24 games. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
10 / 17

FILE - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play on the Jumbotron during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk wants a fresh approach to compete in the NFL, so she fired Vrabel on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, 2024, after six seasons and losing 18 of the past 24 games. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks at the Jumbotron during their NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
11 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks at the Jumbotron during their NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) after a play during their NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
12 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) after a play during their NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, talks with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
13 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, right, talks with officials during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gestures on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
14 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gestures on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks out from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
15 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks out from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Vrabel watches play during their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
16 / 17

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Mike Vrabel watches play during their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
17 / 17

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
