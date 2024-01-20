Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Ben Johnson

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Ben Johnson for their head coach position.
Johnson is currently the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He has 12 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2022-23 Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator
2021 Detroit Lions Passing Game Coordinator
2020–21 Detroit Lions tight ends coach
2019 Detroit Lions offensive quality control coach
2018 Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach
2016-17 Miami Dolphins assistant wide receivers coach
2015 Miami Dolphins tight ends coach
2013-15 Miami Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach
2012 Miami Dolphins offensive assistant
2011 Boston College tight ends coach
2009-10 Boston College graduate assistant
Education
Johnson was a walk-on quarterback at North Carolina from and graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science.
Hometown
Charleston, South Carolina
