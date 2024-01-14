Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Leslie Frazier

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coach position.
Frazier has 24 seasons of NFL coaching experience and was most recently the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for the Bills in 2022.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2020–22 Buffalo Bills Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
2017-19 Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator
2016 Baltimore Ravens secondary coach
2014-15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator
2011-13 Minnesota Vikings Head Coach
2010 Minnesota Vikings Interim Head Coach (final six games)
2008-10 Minnesota Vikings Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
2007 Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator
2006 Indianapolis Colts Assistant Head Coach/defensive backs coach
2006 Indianapolis Colts defensive assistant
2003-04 Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator
1999-2002 Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach
1997-98 University of Illinois defensive backs coach
1988-96 Trinity International University Head Coach
Player
1981-95 Chicago Bears
Education
Frazier played college football at Alcorn State.
Hometown
Columbus, Mississippi
