Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Dan Quinn

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Dan Quinn for their head coach position.
Quinn is currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He has 20 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2021–23 Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator
2015–20 Atlanta Falcons Head Coach
2013-14 Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator
2011-12 Florida Defensive Coordinator/defensive line coach
2009–10 Seattle Seahawks Assistant Head Coach/defensive line coach
2007-08 New York Jets defensive line coach
2005-06 Miami Dolphins defensive line coach
2003-04 San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach
2001-02 San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach
2000 Hofstra Defensive Coordinator/defensive line coach
1996-99 Hofstra defensive line coach
1995 Virginia Military Institute defensive line coach
1994 William & Mary defensive line coach
Education
Quinn played football and track and field at Salisbury University.
Hometown
Morristown, New Jersey
