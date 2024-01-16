Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Brian Callahan

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position.
Callahan is currently the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 14 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2019-23 Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator
2018 Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach
2016-17 Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach
2013-15 Denver Broncos offensive assistant
2011-12 Denver Broncos offensive quality control coach
2010 Denver Broncos coaching assistant
Education
Callahan attended UCLA.
Hometown
Champaign, Illinois
The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets