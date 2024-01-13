Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Steve Wilks

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Steve Wilks for their head coach position.
Wilks is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He has 16 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2022-23 San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator
2022 Carolina Panthers Interim Head Coach (final 12 games)
2022 Carolina Panthers Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/secondary coach
2021 Missouri Defensive Coordinator
2019 Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator
2018 Arizona Cardinals Head Coach
2017 Carolina Panthers Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
2015–16 Carolina Panthers Assistant Head Coach/defensive backs coach
2012–14 Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach
2009-11 San Diego Chargers defensive backs coach
2006-08 Chicago Bears defensive backs coach
2005 Washington secondary coach
2004 Notre Dame defensive backs coach
2003 Bowling Green defensive backs coach
2002 East Tennessee State Defensive Coordinator
2001 Appalachian State defensive backs coach
2000 Illinois State defensive backs coach
1999 Savannah State Head Coach
1997–98 Savannah State Defensive Coordinator
1995–96 Johnson C. Smith Defensive Coordinator
Education
Wilks played defensive back and graduated from Appalachian State University.
Hometown
Charlotte, North Carolina
