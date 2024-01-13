Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Steve Wilks

Jan 13, 2024 at 10:10 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Steve Wilks for their head coach position.

Wilks is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He has 16 seasons of NFL coaching experience.

NFL/College Career

Coach

2022-23 San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator

2022 Carolina Panthers Interim Head Coach (final 12 games)

2022 Carolina Panthers Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/secondary coach

2021 Missouri Defensive Coordinator

2019 Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator

2018 Arizona Cardinals Head Coach

2017 Carolina Panthers Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

2015–16 Carolina Panthers Assistant Head Coach/defensive backs coach

2012–14 Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach

2009-11 San Diego Chargers defensive backs coach

2006-08 Chicago Bears defensive backs coach

2005 Washington secondary coach

2004 Notre Dame defensive backs coach

2003 Bowling Green defensive backs coach

2002 East Tennessee State Defensive Coordinator

2001 Appalachian State defensive backs coach

2000 Illinois State defensive backs coach

1999 Savannah State Head Coach

1997–98 Savannah State Defensive Coordinator

1995–96 Johnson C. Smith Defensive Coordinator

Education

Wilks played defensive back and graduated from Appalachian State University.

Hometown

Charlotte, North Carolina

