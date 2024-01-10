GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with JoJo Wooden

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed JoJo Wooden for their general manager position.
Wooden recently served as the Chargers Interim General Manager for the final three games of the 2023 season.
He joined the Bolts in 2013 as the Chargers Director of Player Personnel. Wooden has 26 seasons of NFL front office experience.
NFL/College Career
2023 Chargers Interim General Manager
2013-23 Chargers Director of Player Personnel
2007–12 New York Jets Assistant Director of Player Personnel
2004–06 New York Jets Director of Pro Scouting
2003 New York Jets Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
2001–02 New York Jets Senior Pro Scout/AFC Scout
1999–2000 New York Jets Pro Scout
1997–98 New York Jets Pro Personnel Assistant
Player
1989-92 Syracuse University
Education
Wooden graduated from Syracuse University.
Hometown
Hartford, Connecticut
