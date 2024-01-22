GM Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Dawn Aponte

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Dawn Aponte for their general manager position.
Aponte is in her seventh season as the Chief Football Administrative Officer for the NFL league office. She has 33 years of NFL experience.
NFL/College Career
2017-2023 NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer
2012-2016 Miami Dolphins executive vice president of football administration
2010-2012 Miami Dolphins senior vice president of football operations
2009-2010 Cleveland Browns vice president of football administration
2006-2008 NFL vice president of labor finance
2005-2006 New York Jets senior director of football administration
2004-2005 New York Jets director of football administration
2001-2004 New York Jets manager/salary cap analyst
1994-2001 New York Jets staff accountant
1991-1993 New York Jets summer intern
Education
Aponte earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Delaware and also passed the C.P.A. exam after. She went on to receive a master's degree in finance and management from Wagner College, then continued on to earn a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.
Hometown
Staten Island, New York
