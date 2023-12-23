Chargers-Bills Inactives for Week 16: Allen, Parham Won't Play Against Buffalo

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 16.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) won't play after being ruled out Thursday.
Cornerback Deane Leonard (heel) is also out after being listed as doubtful.
Tight end Donald Parham, Jr. and safety JT Woods are also inactive.
Max Duggan will serve as the emergency third quarterback.
Here is who won't suit up against the Bills:
QB Max Duggan
WR Keenan Allen
S JT Woods
DB Deane Leonard
TE Donald Parham, Jr.
Here are Buffalo's inactives:
S Micah Hyde
RB Ty Johnson
DE A.J. Epenesa
G Germain Ifedi
T Alec Anderson
