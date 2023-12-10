Chargers-Broncos Inactives for Week 14: Leonard Among 3 Players Out Against Denver

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 14.
Cornerback Deane Leonard won't play after being ruled out Friday with ankle and heel injuries.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who was listed as questionable after not practicing all week with a hamstring injury, is also out.
And defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia also won't play after being questionable with a knee injury.
Here is who won't suit up against the Broncos:
S JT Woods
DB Deane Leonard
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
TE Stone Smartt
DL Otito Ogbonnia
Here are Denver's inactives:
S JL Skinner
RB Tyler Badie
TE Nate Adkins
OLB Ronnie Perkins
OLB Thomas Incoom
C Alex Forsyth
DE Elijah Garcia
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.