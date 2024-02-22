Los Angeles Chargers Announce Sports Performance Staff

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced additions to Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Sports Performance staff. Along with the additions, which are listed below, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Jonathan Brooks will continue in his role on the staff.

Ben Herbert brings a progressive and data-driven approach as executive director of player performance for the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent the last six seasons at the University of Michigan (2018-23), helping develop 22 eventual NFL draft picks, including six first-round selections. Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Herbert spent five seasons at the University of Arkansas (2013-17) and 11 seasons at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin (2002-12). Over his career, Herbert worked with 95 eventual NFL Draft choices, including 12 first-round selections. Herbert was a four-year letterman for the Badgers, playing along the defensive line and helping Wisconsin to a pair of Rose Bowl Championships. He still holds the program record for tackles for loss and sacks in a Bowl game.

Devin Woodhouse joins the Bolts as head strength & conditioning coach, bringing 10 years of experience working with professional and college athletes. He most recently spent the 2023 at the University of Michigan after a two-year tenure at the University of Wisconsin (2021-22). Woodhouse began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, interning from 2014-15 before joining the staff in a full-time capacity for three seasons (2016-18). He then worked as the academy strength and conditioning coach for FC Dallas from 2019-20, where he was responsible for player athletic development.

Ben Rabe joins the Los Angeles player performance staff as director of performance analytics after working five seasons (2019-23) on the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Michigan. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant after interning during the 2019 season. Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Rabe was a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at East Tennessee State for two years (2017-18). An alumnus of North Central College in Naperville, Ill., Rabe was a student assistant coach there before going to Northwestern University in the spring of 2017 as a football sports performance intern.