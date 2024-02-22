 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers Announce Sports Performance Staff

Feb 22, 2024 at 11:15 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
231015_PressRelease

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced additions to Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's Sports Performance staff. Along with the additions, which are listed below, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Jonathan Brooks will continue in his role on the staff.

Ben Herbert brings a progressive and data-driven approach as executive director of player performance for the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent the last six seasons at the University of Michigan (2018-23), helping develop 22 eventual NFL draft picks, including six first-round selections. Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Herbert spent five seasons at the University of Arkansas (2013-17) and 11 seasons at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin (2002-12). Over his career, Herbert worked with 95 eventual NFL Draft choices, including 12 first-round selections. Herbert was a four-year letterman for the Badgers, playing along the defensive line and helping Wisconsin to a pair of Rose Bowl Championships. He still holds the program record for tackles for loss and sacks in a Bowl game.

Devin Woodhouse joins the Bolts as head strength & conditioning coach, bringing 10 years of experience working with professional and college athletes. He most recently spent the 2023 at the University of Michigan after a two-year tenure at the University of Wisconsin (2021-22). Woodhouse began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, interning from 2014-15 before joining the staff in a full-time capacity for three seasons (2016-18). He then worked as the academy strength and conditioning coach for FC Dallas from 2019-20, where he was responsible for player athletic development.

Ben Rabe joins the Los Angeles player performance staff as director of performance analytics after working five seasons (2019-23) on the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Michigan. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant after interning during the 2019 season. Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Rabe was a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at East Tennessee State for two years (2017-18). An alumnus of North Central College in Naperville, Ill., Rabe was a student assistant coach there before going to Northwestern University in the spring of 2017 as a football sports performance intern.

Lincoln DeWolf will serve in the role of performance analyst for the Chargers in 2024 after most recently working as the associate director of performance analytics at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. Last season, DeWolf's input in the player performance operation helped the Wolverines produce a perfect 15-0 record en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship. A graduate of the University of Michigan in 2023, DeWolf spent the 2021-22 as an undergraduate strength and conditioning data analyst for the football

Table inside Article
Name Title
Jim Harbaugh Head Coach
Ryan Ficken Special Teams Coordinator
Jesse Minter Defensive Coordinator
Greg Roman Offensive Coordinator
Andy Bischoff Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends
NaVorro Bowman Linebackers
Marcus Brady Passing Game Coordinator
Steve Clinkscale Defensive Backs
Shane Day Quarterback
Mike Devlin Offensive Line
Mike Elston Defensive Line
Chris Gould Assistant Special Teams
Sanjay Lal Wide Receivers
Rick Minter Senior Defensive Analyst
Robert Muschamp Defensive Quality Control
Chris O’Leary Safeties
Dylan Roney Defensive Assistant
Marc Trestman Senior Offensive Assistant
Ben Herbert Executive Director of Player Performance
Jonathan Brooks Head Strength & Conditioning
Devin Woodhouse Head Strength & Conditioning
Ben Rabe Director of Performance Analytics
Lincoln DeWolf Performance Analyst
- * as of 2.22.24

