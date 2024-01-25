Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Instant Analysis: Why the Chargers & Jim Harbaugh Are a Perfect Fit

Jan 24, 2024 at 05:10 PM
The Chargers have landed the biggest name on the head coaching market.

Jim Harbaugh has agreed to terms to become the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's a good bet that teams that still have head coaching vacancies are a bit envious of the Bolts right now.

And with good reason.

Harbaugh was perhaps the most sought after name on the NFL head coaching circuit for years, as seemingly half the league tried to lure him away from Michigan at one point or another.

The man is a winner, and has simply won at every level he's been at as a head coach.

Michigan? The Wolverines might still be picking confetti out of their hair after claiming a national title. Harbaugh compiled an 89-25 overall record at Michigan over the past nine seasons.

The 49ers? Harbaugh took San Francisco to three straight NFC title games to begin his tenure there, which included an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII.

Stanford? The Cardinal were an afterthought on the gridiron before Harbaugh arrived. He turned Stanford into a 12-win team and Orange Bowl champions in just four years.

The University of San Diego? The Toreros never had double-digit victories before Harbaugh led them to back-to-back, 11-win seasons in 2005 and 2006.

Add it all up and Harbaugh is a coach walking off the field victorious most of the time no matter what level he's coaching at.

He will now get his chance to shine again in the NFL nearly a decade after going to Michigan.

And while Harbaugh has been one of the most successful coaches of the past two decades, there's one thing his resumé is still missing: a Super Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh on the Field as a Charger

Take a look at the top photos of Jim Harbaugh during his playing days as a Charger.

