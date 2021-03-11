Brandon Staley's Journey to Head Coach

"We were competing in college to win every single game, but in my heart and after I was done preparing for a college game, I was studying the NFL and trying to become as good as I could be to compete in this league because that was always the dream of mine ... I think they uniquely prepared me for this opportunity. I think that back then, if you talked to the people that were with me that I worked with, coached with or coached against, I would hope they would say that they thought this was possible."
That was Brandon Staley in his introductory press conference discussing the very quick rise he's had throughout his coaching career that's led him to becoming Chargers' 17th head coach in franchise history.
We went to some of those people who know Staley best from his playing and coaching stops along the way, to get insight on the "double education" he achieved over the last 15 years to make it to the highest rank of coaching in the NFL.
Here are many of Staley's former colleagues and mentors sharing their thoughts on the impact he made at their programs that's led to his new role with the Chargers.