"Lightning Fast" Travis Benjamin Up to His Old Tricks

"It felt good to go back out there at practice and do what I do after I played through injuries all last year," Benjamin said. "I don't think I got to really show the type of player I am. After surgery, my main focus was to make sure I had my speed back. Last year I couldn't really show what I could do, so that humbled me. But I'm moving past that and looking forward to showing what I can do this year. I plan on playing how I do best."

So how good did it feel to be on the receiving end of some deep passes during mini camp?

Answering that question, the soft-spoken 26-year old's voice boomed with unbridled passion.

"That was a blessing, man! It's a blessing to finally be myself again. To finally be able to run fast, play fast and continue to take the top off the coverage and open it up for the other guys. My teammates were telling me I looked fast, but from my aspect, I still don't see myself as fast enough! The other guys are saying I'm fast, but I know I'll get faster when training camp gets here."

Nicknamed "rabbit" because of his speed, Benjamin also struggled to find his groove at punt returner in 2016. After emerging as one of the top returners in the league during his time with the Cleveland Browns, the Chargers removed him from that role midway through the year.

Lynn vowed getting Benjamin rolling in the return game again is a critical focal point heading into the 2017 campaign.

"I think teams fear his speed when they see it, and last year on special teams, I don't think they really saw it. We have to get him back on track as a punt returner this year so he can be that dangerous threat again."