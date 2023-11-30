'A Hall of Fame Talent': Chargers Teammates Describe Khalil Mack's Historic 2023 Season

For the most part, Mack is a man of few words that lets the play on the field do the talking.

So, over the past few days, Chargers.com asked a handful of his teammates to describe Mack's 2023 season in one word.

Their answers gave a glimpse into what has made Mack so impactful for so long.

"Youthful," linebacker Eric Kendricks said.

"I feel like he's doing [stuff] right now. He looks really fresh and looks really good out there," Kendricks added. "He's playing really well, getting all over the ball. He's making tackles in the run game. Obviously, we know what he's doing in the pass game. He's youthful, man."

"Freakish," outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said.

"Just how he be moving on the field, just how he can react to things, change directions so quickly," Tuipulotu added. "It's just crazy how he could do so many moves and certain movements. I would say a freak athlete."

"Greatness," safety Derwin James, Jr. said during his Wednesday media availability.

"One of the best rushers in the league. He's ballin'," James added. "He's a guy that has Hall of Fame talent. Every day, he's getting better."

Mack's longevity and ability to still play at a high level has impacted both younger players and veterans as well.

"It's inspiring to me to watch him," said Kendricks, who is on Year 9 in the NFL. "Maybe you take it for granted because we know the kind of player he is day-in and day-out, but for him to be playing at the high level he is — no matter what the circumstance is — I see that. He's running to the ball and that motivates me to get there as well."

Kendricks then noted that he already knows he's going to look back at his career and be grateful he was a teammate of No. 52.

"I love him as a teammate. Very unselfish," Kendricks said. "I actually told him that this week, that I was happy I got to play with him."

Then there's the impact Mack has on Tuipulotu, who at 21 years old is the youngest player on the roster.

"Just the mentality part. Being a dawg," Tuipulotu said of Mack's influence on him. "One thing about K-Mack that's new recently is that he's been talking a lot during the games, talking smack and getting hyped.