Keenan Allen Named PFWA's NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Jan 19, 2018 at 02:01 AM

I'm telling you; give me 16 (games) and I'll be the best in the league.

Keenan Allen spoke those words back in August, ready for a comeback after missing roughly a season and a half of football.  Coming off a knee injury, no one really knew what to expect from Allen, although the wideout's confidence in himself said it all.

On Friday, Allen was named the Pro Football Writers of America's Comeback Player of the Year due to his stellar performance in 2017.  Allen is the second member of the Chargers to receive Comeback Player of the Year honors, joining quarterback Philip Rivers (2013).

"The way he worked in the offseason was really impressive," said General Manager Tom Telesco.  "He was on a mission to get back. Once he got back, he was just determined to show what he can do. There are obviously other receivers in the league that are great route runners (but) I don't know if anybody's better than Keenan….  He just has a natural feel for the game, that I think he's just born with."

During the 2017 season, Allen played in all 16 games and recorded 102 receptions (franchise record), 1,393 yards (second-most in team history, third in NFL in 2017) and six scores.  He also led the league in third down catches (36).  Additionally, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in three straight games.

"He's got a great rapport with our quarterback, too," added Telesco.  "He was a tough cover for a lot of people this year. A lot of people knew we were going to him on third down, and he still produced for us."

Best of Keenan Allen

Relive the top moments of Keenan Allen's record-setting season.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The Broncos won 24-21.
1 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The Broncos won 24-21.

Mike Nowak
Miami Dolphins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Dolphins won 19-17.
2 / 25

Miami Dolphins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The Dolphins won 19-17.

Greg Ronlov
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Chargers won 28-6.
3 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Chargers won 28-6.

Mike Nowak
Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Chiefs won 24-10.
4 / 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Chiefs won 24-10.

Greg Ronlov
Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.
5 / 25

Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.

Eddie Perlas
Chargers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys for Week 12.
6 / 25

Chargers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys for Week 12.

Evan Copaken
The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.
7 / 25

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Chargers won 28-6.
8 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Chargers won 28-6.

Mike Nowak
The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.
9 / 25

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.

123117_oakvslac_ep_2140.jpg
10 / 25
Eddie Perlas
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The Broncos won 24-21.
11 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The Broncos won 24-21.

Mike Nowak
Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Chargers won 19-10.
12 / 25

Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Chargers won 19-10.

Mike Nowak
Washington Redskins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The Chargers won 30-13.
13 / 25

Washington Redskins vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. The Chargers won 30-13.

Mike Nowak
The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.
14 / 25

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.

Denver Broncos vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Chargers won 21-0.
15 / 25

Denver Broncos vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. The Chargers won 21-0.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. The Patriots won 21-13.
16 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. The Patriots won 21-13.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The Jaguars won 20-17.
17 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The Jaguars won 20-17.

Mike Nowak
Buffalo Bills vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The Chargers won 54-24.
18 / 25

Buffalo Bills vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. The Chargers won 54-24.

Mike Nowak
Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.
19 / 25

Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.

Mike Nowak
Chargers practice in preparation for Week 14 against the Washington Redskins.
20 / 25

Chargers practice in preparation for Week 14 against the Washington Redskins.

Evan Copaken
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Chargers won 28-6.
21 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Chargers won 28-6.

Mike Nowak
Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.
22 / 25

Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The Eagles won 26-24.

Mike Nowak
Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Chargers won 19-10.
23 / 25

Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Chargers won 19-10.

Greg Ronlov
Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Chargers won 19-10.
24 / 25

Cleveland Browns vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The Chargers won 19-10.

Mike Nowak
Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The Chargers won 14-7.
25 / 25

Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The Chargers won 14-7.

Mike Nowak
news

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Herbert also completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes Sunday in Philadelphia.
news

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 27 - 24 Eagles

4 cosas que nos dejó el triunfo en Filadelfia.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 6

This All In goes in the trenches with the Chargers offensive line.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
