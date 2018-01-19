Keenan Allen Named PFWA's NFL Comeback Player of the Year

I'm telling you; give me 16 (games) and I'll be the best in the league.

Keenan Allen spoke those words back in August, ready for a comeback after missing roughly a season and a half of football. Coming off a knee injury, no one really knew what to expect from Allen, although the wideout's confidence in himself said it all.

On Friday, Allen was named the Pro Football Writers of America's Comeback Player of the Year due to his stellar performance in 2017. Allen is the second member of the Chargers to receive Comeback Player of the Year honors, joining quarterback Philip Rivers (2013).

"The way he worked in the offseason was really impressive," said General Manager Tom Telesco. "He was on a mission to get back. Once he got back, he was just determined to show what he can do. There are obviously other receivers in the league that are great route runners (but) I don't know if anybody's better than Keenan…. He just has a natural feel for the game, that I think he's just born with."

During the 2017 season, Allen played in all 16 games and recorded 102 receptions (franchise record), 1,393 yards (second-most in team history, third in NFL in 2017) and six scores. He also led the league in third down catches (36). Additionally, he became the first player in NFL history to record at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in three straight games.