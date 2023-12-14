Chargers-Raiders Inactives for Week 15: Allen, Parham Among 7 Players Out Thursday Night 

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 15.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) and cornerback Deane Leonard (ankle/heel) won't play after being ruled out Wednesday.
Tight end Donald Parham, Jr. won't play after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
Defensive lineman Nick Williams was downgraded to questionable earlier Thursday and is inactive for Week 15.
Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (knee) are also out.
Here is who won't suit up against the Raiders:
WR Keenan Allen
S JT Woods
DB Deane Leonard
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
TE Donald Parham Jr.
DL Otito Ogbonnia
DL Nick Williams
Here are Las Vegas' inactives:
QB Brian Hoyer
RB Josh Jacobs
DE Malik Reed
C Andre James
T Kolton Miller
DT Byron Young
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
