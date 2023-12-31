Chargers-Broncos Inactives for Week 17: Zion Johnson Out Against Denver

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 17.
Wide receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) won't play after being ruled out Friday.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. (shoulder) and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) are also inactive after being doubtful to play.
Starting right guard Zion Johnson hurt his neck in the weight room this week and is inactive.
The final two inactive players are safety JT Woods and tight end Donald Parham, Jr.
Here is who won't suit up against the Broncos:
WR Joshua Palmer
LB Kenneth Murray, Jr.
WR Keenan Allen
S JT Woods
G Zion Johnson
TE Donald Parham, Jr.
DL Nick Williams
Here are Denver's inactives:
WR Courtland Sutton
WR Marvin Mims, Jr.
S JL Skinner
OLB Baron Browning
OLB Thomas Incoom
C Alex Forsyth
DE Elijah Garcia
