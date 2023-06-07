3 Observations: Herbert Lets Loose at Bolts OTA Practice

2. Taylor thrives on defense

The defensive standout of the day was Ja'Sir Taylor, who notched a trio of pass breakups in 7-on-7 drills.

The second-year cornerback began his strong showing on the second rep on team drills, knocking away a deep Herbert pass attempt for Allen down the left sideline.

Taylor later had strong coverage on Wilson for another pass breakup, and capped off his solid day with a pass breakup in the end zone on Easton Stick.

Taylor, a 2022 sixth-round pick, has been working at both outside cornerback and at the Star position (nickel cornerback) on defense this offseason.

Rookie linebacker Daiyan Henley also provided a splash play on defense when he picked off a red-zone pass at the goal line and went the other way. It likely would have been around a 100-yard, pick-6 for the third-round pick from Washington State.

3. Plenty of special teams work

The Bolts once again emphasized special teams work Wednesday as multiple facets were on display.

The team worked on punt protection at one point, with punter JK Scott getting off numerous strong kicks down the field. A handful of returners — a group that included Allen — focused on tracking and catching the kicks in breezy conditions.