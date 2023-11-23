Embracing the Grind: How Justin Herbert is Working to Turn the Bolts Season Around

Herbert's maturity as an off-the-field leader is summed up in that quote.

It's an evolution Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley has seen firsthand in recent seasons.

"I think so much of when you're a young player in the league, especially a quarterback, you're just trying to figure out how to do your job well," Staley said earlier this season about the team captain. "You're experiencing everything for the first time all the time. You're just trying to establish yourself as a good quarterback, as a good player, let alone leading the entire football team as a 22, 23, 24 year-old person.

"That's a big task to just do it all by yourself. I think each year, he's established more and more comfort in front of the group and stuff like that, but leadership is about your actions," Staley continued. "It's not about what you say, it's about what you do. That's why Justin has always been a leader for us because his actions speak to the highest form of leadership, in terms of the work that he puts in.

"No one works at their game more than Justin Herbert does," Staley added. "I think he's found his voice more and more every year because he's becoming more comfortable with every aspect of the organization."

There's also an element of toughness — both mentally and physically — that Herbert knows is simply required of any NFL starting quarterback.

"I'd like to think it's pretty far up there," Herbert said when asked where toughness needs to rank on a quarterback's skillset. "One of the most important jobs of the quarterback is being steady and making sure that when the bullets are flying that you're calm-headed and able to deal with the adversity that comes your way.

"We've dealt with our fair share of adversity this year," Herbert added. "But I can always be a better leader and better quarterback. That's what I'm striving for."

As for Herbert's performance on the field, he seemingly comes up with a new trick each and every week.

In Week 10, Herbert passed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (16,418) for the most passing yards through the first four seasons of a career.

Herbert on Sunday then passed Manning for the third-most touchdowns passes (111) in that same timespan.

The Chargers quarterback is currently tied for second in the NFL with six games this season of 250-plus passing yards. He's also tied for the second-fewest interceptions with five.

Herbert has produced points, too, as his 19 touchdown passes are tied for the third-most in the league.

If advanced stats are more your thing, consider that Herbert ranks seventh among all quarterbacks with an EPA per play of 0.174 this season.