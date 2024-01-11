How the Chargers QB Room Persevered in 2023

Welcome to Part 1 of our 2023 positional recaps, a series that will run through the next few weeks and highlight 11 Chargers position groups. We'll focus on key stats, memorable moments and look to what lies ahead in 2024.

Justin Herbert is as tough as they come.

The fourth-year quarterback showed it once again this season, playing most of the season with a fractured finger on his left hand he suffered in Week 4.

Herbert's final 2023 stats may not be the most eye-catching, but the face of the Bolts franchise was able to keep the team in about every game with his arm and legs, carrying the offense even as injuries began to pile up on that side of the ball.

A fractured finger on his throwing hand in Week 14 against the Broncos effectively ended his season at 13 games however. It was a massive loss for the Chargers that they were not able to overcome.

"It hurts not being able to play, that's the toughest part of going out there and seeing your teammates, guys you've battled with all year and not being able to do what you'd like to do for them, to go out and play," Herbert said about missing time. "I think it's awesome to see the way they fought and the way they battled and came together for these last couple of weeks.

"It could've been real easy for a lot of them to shut it down and quit, but these guys stuck together," Herbert added. "It was awesome watching [Easton] Stick go out there and play and battle and compete. I thought he did a great job stepping in. There are obviously things we can do better, but watching them fight and compete, I gained a new appreciation for that."

Stick stepped up in Herbert's place after his injury and experienced his first extended NFL action after five seasons.

Stick would fill in admirably and give the Bolts a chance in each of the final three games.

The 2019 Chargers fifth-round pick reflected on the opportunity to start after the regular season finale and expressed gratitude for the chance that despite the losses.

"I think the word that comes to mind is grateful," Stick said about his season. "Just really grateful to the Spanos family, this organization, a couple of coaching staffs that stuck with me and, ultimately, gave me an opportunity to go out there and compete with the guys.

"It's been tough. It's really frustrating when you don't win. You play to win," Stick added. "But, I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of this organization and to have their support."

Herbert sounded optimistic Monday that he'll have a normal offseason, adding that he could start throwing in "a month or so."

Herbert, who signed a multi-year contract extension in July, is focused on coming back better as a team and have a different season in 2024.

"We have to be better, and we have to be honest with ourselves watching this film," Herbert said about the offseason. "That's one of the good things about having that time, we can really be honest with each other.