Chargers Select Michigan LB Junior Colson in 3rd Round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the third round (No. 69 overall pick) in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Colson played for Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh in college and helped the Wolverines win a national championship this past season.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic tabbed Colson as his No. 42 overall prospect and was his No. 1 linebacker.

Brugler offered the following assessment of Colson:

Overall, Colson checks a lot of boxes for the next level with his physicality downhill, athleticism in space and iron-man toughness that he brings to work every day. He projects as an NFL starting MIKE early in his career and a more complete version of Derrick Barnes of the Detroit Lions.

The selection of Colson gives the Chargers more depth to a linebacker room that includes Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Nick Niemann and Troy Dye.

The 21-year-old Colson is listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds.

Colson, a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his career, was an integral part of Michigan's National Championship win in 2023.