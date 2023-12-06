Joshua Palmer Returns to Practice, Hopeful to Play Soon

The Bolts were joined by a familiar face on the practice field Wednesday.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer was designated for return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday and practiced in a limited fashion for the first time in over five weeks. This now opens a 21-day window where the receiver can practice with team and ramp up for a possible return.

Palmer was in good spirits in the locker room following practice as he was excited to be able to take the field with his teammates.

"It feels good," Palmer said Wednesday about being back. "Being able to run around, being able to be with the guys and stuff. Feels good, real good."

Palmer later added: "It felt good. I've been running for a while, but mainly just being around the guys."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that while no timeline is set for return, it was a positive sign to see him practice for the first time since late October.

"Good to get him out there," Staley said. "No timeline, but it's a good sign for him to be out there and practice a little bit today."

Justin Herbert added about Palmer: "Josh is a special player. We know that he's fighting. He's doing everything that he can to be out on the field. He's a tough guy. Injuries are a part of the NFL. It's tough dealing with adversity like that, but he's doing everything that he can in the training room, in the film room. Whenever he's called, I know he'll be ready."

Palmer hurt his knee earlier in the season and was listed as questionable heading into Week 8 against the Bears, where he eventually played.

But in that game, Palmer said he felt "a lot of discomfort" after being tackled following a catch, ultimately leading to the receiver being placed on Injured Reserve and missing the last five games.

The recovery process for the third-year wideout has been good, however, as he feels in good shape even after the absence.

"All I know now is that it's healing correctly, and they opened that window today, so I'll be back soon," Palmer said.