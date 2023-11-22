How the Chargers Defense Can Make Up for Joey Bosa's Absence

The loss of Bosa is a big one, and it's also one of the many moves the outside linebacker group has gone through over the last week.

In addition to Bosa, outside linebacker Chris Rumph II was also placed on Injured Reserve last week after suffering a foot injury in pregame warmups prior to Week 10.

And in a corresponding move, veteran Justin Hollins was brought in, even playing 16 snaps in his Chargers debut after Bosa's injury.

Hollins joins the outside linebacker group with experience in the system after stints with the Broncos and Rams during Staley's time in each place.

While he said he's still familiarizing himself with some of the verbiage in the Chargers system, Hollins said the adjustment has been smooth, as he's been welcomed into a room that is always lifting each other up.

"From what I've seen, it's just next man up because we got a pretty good room," Hollins said Wednesday in the locker room. "From Joey, Khalil, Tuli, seems like everybody trusts everybody off the work they put in.

"I'm kind of like the new guy, so they're seeing what I can do, but they trust me as well," Hollins added. "They encourage me, we encourage each other and we're just trying to get the job done as best as we can because we got to be dominant on the edge."

The final piece that rounds the outside linebacker group is Farmer, who was moved to the active roster after Bosa was placed on Injured Reserve.

Farmer, an undrafted rookie out of Lane College in Tennessee, has spent this season on the practice squad, playing in only one game this season. He saw a lot of action and impressed in the preseason however, notching a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Coming out of a Division II school, Farmer has seen a lot of growth as a player since joining the team back in May.

And with a group of great veterans around him in the room, he's had the opportunity to learn from the best as he looks to contribute in whatever way he's needed.

"I've grown a lot. Because coming from a small school, we didn't have all the coaches, training camp, nutrition, none of that," Farmer said in the locker room Wednesday. "I've really grown in every aspect, strength, speed, technique from Joey, Khalil and Chris. I've improved in every aspect."