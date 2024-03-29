Chargers Announce 2024 Offseason Program Dates

The Chargers have announced key dates for their 2024 offseason program.
The Bolts voluntary offseason workout program will kick off Tuesday at Hoag Performance Center.
With Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh now in place, the Bolts can start earlier than other teams because they have a new head coach.
The Bolts will then hold a voluntary minicamp from April 22-24.
Voluntary Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices will be held May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31 and June 4-7.
The Bolts will then conclude their offseason program with a mandatory minicamp June 11-13.
Training camp information will be released at a later date.