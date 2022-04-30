Chargers Select Ja'Sir Taylor With 214th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor with the 214th overall pick in the sixth round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.
Taylor joins the Bolts after five seasons at Wake Forest. The five-foot-10, 185 pound defensive back recorded 185 tackles throughout his collegiate career (153 solo tackles) and was also a team captain during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The New Jersey native was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention honoree and played in the East-West Shrine Game in his final season at Wake Forest.
According to godeacs.com Taylor is also the first player in Wake Forest history to have a kick return touchdown and an interception in the same game.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2022 sixth-round Draft pick, Wake Forest corner back Ja'Sir Taylor
