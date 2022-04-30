Chargers Select Jamaree Salyer With 195th Pick

Salyer (six-foot-three, 321 pounds) is the second offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Atlanta, Georgia native heads to L.A. after four seasons at Georgia where he was a captain for the Bulldogs for two seasons. Salyer was a key contributor for the Bulldogs National Championship team as he started at left tackle for 11 of 15 games and saw time at right guard as well. During the 2021 season Salyer allowed just two hurries and allowed zero sacks according to gerogiadogs.com.