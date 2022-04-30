Chargers Select Jamaree Salyer With 195th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer with the 195th overall pick in the sixth round of Saturday's 2022 NFL Draft.
Salyer (six-foot-three, 321 pounds) is the second offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Atlanta, Georgia native heads to L.A. after four seasons at Georgia where he was a captain for the Bulldogs for two seasons. Salyer was a key contributor for the Bulldogs National Championship team as he started at left tackle for 11 of 15 games and saw time at right guard as well. During the 2021 season Salyer allowed just two hurries and allowed zero sacks according to gerogiadogs.com.
''...He is qualified and capable of doing battle against power-based defenders. His pass sets can be clunky and disjointed, but he is fairly confident in pass protection and his best position could be right tackle. He offers roster flexibility but he has the ceiling of a below-average starter or quality backup."
