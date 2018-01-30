Jalen Ramsey on "Looking Up" to Casey Hayward

But the irony is, these two go back further than the first Jaguars-Chargers game they played against each other in 2016.

"I've been looking up to Casey since I was a little kid in high school," Ramsey said. "I grew up in Tennessee and Casey went to Vanderbilt. I used to always go to the Vanderbilt practices and I met him probably when I was a freshman in high school."

Hayward was highly regarded at Vanderbilt and ultimately, his career as a Commodore led him to being taken in the second round by the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft.

"Everybody used to tell me, 'Watch this dude. He's going to be the real deal one day,'" Ramsey continued. "And now look at him."

While Hayward was a good player for the Packers, he came into his own after he joined the Chargers in free agency in 2016. Two straight Pro Bowl appearances and two consecutive Second Team All-Pro honors later, he's cemented himself as one of the top players in the game.

But for a guy like Ramsey, sharing the field with Hayward last week in Orlando was a surreal yet exciting experience.

"We're both in a blessed situation…. It's crazy! Stories like that, that's what's crazy to me the most. Those who I used to really look up to when I was in high school and college and now, I'm here with them in the position we're in."