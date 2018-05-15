Jahleel Addae's Plan to Take Derwin James Under His Wing

Their paths to the NFL couldn't have been any different.

Jahleel Addae went undrafted back in 2013, scratching and clawing his way to not only make the roster, but entrench himself as an invaluable starter now entering his sixth season.

Derwin James was a highly-coveted prospect regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the 2018 draft, eventually being selected by the Bolts at 17th overall.

Now, both are projected to be the Chargers' starting safeties come Week 1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

To say Addae is excited to add the first-round pick into the fold would be an understatement.

"I'm excited we got him because he's a baller," Addae enthusiastically said. "You watch his film, it's crazy. Being from Florida, I knew about him before we even drafted him seeing him come up through the ranks at Florida State. He's versatile. He can play down in the box, can play free, and he brings that swagger to our defense that all our DBs have. He's going to be a good fit for us."

Addae was fortunate enough to have veteran leaders show him the ropes when he was a young buck.

As such, the longest-tenured member of the Bolts' secondary has a plan to take James under his wing.

"I'll be doing extra work with him," he said. "Our defense isn't too complicated. It's see a little bit, see a lot. I think he'll be able to adjust fast. He's a smart player, so I'll give him all the tips I learned from my six years to help him be successful. That's what I had when I was in his shoes. Whenever he needs me, I'm going to be there for him."

Having someone of Addae's ilk eager to mentor him is music to the first-round pick's ears.