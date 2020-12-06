Inactives: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers face the New England Patriots at 1:25pm PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|12
|Joe Reed
|WR
|35
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|52
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|69
|Sam Tevi
|T
|73
|Tyree St. Louis
|T
|91
|Cortez Broughton
|DT
New England Patriots:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|42
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|2
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|94
|Isaiah Mack
|DT
|96
|Tashawn Bower
|DL
|83
|Jordan Thomas
|TE
|25
|Terrence Brooks
|DB
