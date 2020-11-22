Inactives: New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Jets at 1:05pm PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|51
|Emeke Egbule
|LB
|73
|Tyree St. Louis
|T
|74
|Storm Norton
|T
|90
|Jessie Lemonier
|DE
|91
|Cortez Broughton
|DT
New York Jets Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|4
|James Morgan
|QB
|6
|Sergio Castillo
|K
|14
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|53
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|72
|Cameron Clark
|OL
Check out some photos of the Chargers rolling into SoFi Stadium for their match-up with the Jets