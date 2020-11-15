Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Miami Dolphins at 1:05pm PT. Take a look at the inactives ahead of today's game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|73
|Tyree St. Louis
|T
|74
|Storm Norton
|T
|90
|Jessie Lemonier
|DE
|97
|Joey Bosa
|DE
Miami Dolphins Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|15
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|WR
|22
|Matt Breida
|RB
|27
|Chandler Cox
|FB
|34
|Jordan Howard
|RB
|78
|Adam Pankey
|T
Check out some photos of the Chargers arriving for their game against the Miami Dolphins.