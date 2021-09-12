Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Washington Football Team at 10:00 AM PT at FedEx Field. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|36
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|57
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|88
|Tre' McKitty
|TE
Washington Football Team Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|8
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|34
|Darryl Roberts
|CB
|58
|Shaka Toney
|DE
|77
|Saahdiq Charles
|OL
|80
|Sammis Reyes
|TE
