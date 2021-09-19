Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys 

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Dallas Cowboys at 1:25PM PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|25
|Chris Harris Jr.
|DB
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|72
|Michael Schofield III
|G/T
|88
|Tre' McKitty
|TE
|93
|Justin Jones
|DL
Check out some photos of the Chargers rolling into SoFi Stadium for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.