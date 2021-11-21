Week 11 Inactives | Chargers vs Steelers

Here are inactives for the Week 11 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|29
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|32
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|79
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
|98
|Linval Joseph
|DT
Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|3
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|23
|Joe Haden
|CB
|26
|Anthony McFarland
|RB
|45
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|90
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|92
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|DE
