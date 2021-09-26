Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 10:00AM PT at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|25
|Chris Harris Jr.
|DB
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|57
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|64
|Brenden Jaimes
|G/T
|88
|Tre' McKitty
|TE
|93
|Justin Jones
|DL
Kansas City Chiefs Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|35
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|55
|Frank Clark
|DE
|66
|Austin Blythe
|OL
|76
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
|OL
|82
|Daurice Fountain
|WR
