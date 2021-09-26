Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 

Sep 26, 2021 at 08:31 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 10:00AM PT at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:

Table inside Article
No. Name Position
2 Easton Stick QB
25 Chris Harris Jr. DB
27 Joshua Kelley RB
57 Amen Ogbongbemiga LB
64 Brenden Jaimes G/T
88 Tre' McKitty TE
93 Justin Jones DL

Kansas City Chiefs Inactives:

Table inside Article
No. Name Position
35 Charvarius Ward CB
55 Frank Clark DE
66 Austin Blythe OL
76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL
82 Daurice Fountain WR

Photos: Chargers at Chiefs Pregame

Browse through the top pregame photos of the Bolts prepping for their Week 3 battle against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

1LAC4475
1 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4479
2 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4485
3 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22454
4 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22443
5 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22447
6 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22458
7 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22455
8 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22465
9 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22469
10 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22473
11 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22479 1
12 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22754
13 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22734
14 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22745
15 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4599
16 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4602
17 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4605
18 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22757
19 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4629
20 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4641
21 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5636
22 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4793
23 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4868
24 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4877
25 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4863
26 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4842
27 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10009
28 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4855
29 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4803
30 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22993
31 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4797
32 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22949
33 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_22977
34 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10166
35 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10049
36 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10145
37 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10131
38 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4771
39 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10163
40 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10088
41 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10110
42 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10181
43 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_23030
44 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4986
45 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5015
46 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5058
47 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5416
48 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5121
49 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5128
50 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5172
51 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5181
52 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5184
53 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5385
54 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5392
55 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5396
56 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5410
57 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5593
58 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5498
59 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5539
60 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5503
61 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5556
62 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5628
63 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_23056
64 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6021
65 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6068
66 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6054
67 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6106
68 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_23180
69 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_23176
70 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_23122
71 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_23209
72 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5731
73 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5585
74 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5762
75 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5735
76 / 76
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys 

Here are inactives for the Week 2 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

Here are inactives for the Week 1 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Chargers.
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Here are inactives for the Week 17 matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers
news

Inactives: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 16 matchup between the Broncos and Chargers
news

Thursday Night Football Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Here are inactives for the Week 15 matchup between the Raiders and Chargers
news

Inactives: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 14 matchup between the Falcons and Chargers
news

Inactives: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 13 matchup between the Patriots and Chargers
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

Here are inactives for the Week 12 matchup between the Bills and Chargers
news

Inactives: New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 11 matchup between the Jets and Chargers
news

Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Here are inactives for the Week 10 matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins.
news

Inactives: Raiders vs Chargers

Here are the inactives for Raiders-Chargers.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
Latest News
Advertising