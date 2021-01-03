Inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25pm PT at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|23
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|S
|36
|Jahleel Addae
|S
|69
|Sam Tevi
|T
|75
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|97
|Joey Bosa
|DE
Kansas City Chiefs Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|14
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|15
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|25
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|32
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|56
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|75
|Mike Remmers
|OT
Check out some photos of the Chargers making their way into Arrowhead Stadium for Week 17.