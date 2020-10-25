Inactives: Jaguars vs Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|5
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|32
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|70
|Trai Turner
|G
|74
|Storm Norton
|T
|75
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|84
|KJ Hill Jr.
|WR
|91
|Cortez Broughton
|DT
Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|60
|A.J. Cann
|OL
|44
|Myles Jack
|LB
|88
|Tyler Eifert
|TE
|26
|Jarrod Wilson
|S
|6
|Jake Luton
|QB
|36
|Luq Barcoo
|CB
|99
|Daniel Ekuale
|DT
|87
|Tyler Davis
|TE
