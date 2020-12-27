Inactives: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Denver Broncos at 1:05pm PT at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at the inactives ahead of the game.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|13
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|73
|Tyree St. Louis
|T
|79
|Trey Pipkins
|T
|97
|Joey Bosa
|DE
Denver Broncos Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|9
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|16
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|55
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|73
|Sylvester Williams
|DT
|78
|Demar Dotson
|T
