Week 10 Inactives | Chargers vs Vikings

Here are inactives for the Week 10 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|22
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|24
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|29
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|43
|Michael Davis
|CB
|79
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
Minnesota Vikings Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|11
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|15
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|55
|Anthony Barr
|LB
