Week 6 Inactives | Chargers vs Ravens

Here are inactives for the Week 6 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|24
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|35
|Larry Rountree III
|RB
|49
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|64
|Brenden Jaimes
|G/T
|88
|Tre' McKitty
|TE
|91
|Forrest Merrill
|DL
Baltimore Ravens Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|14
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|29
|Ar'Darius Washington
|S
|34
|Ty'Son Williams
|RB
|45
|Jaylon Ferguson
|LB
|79
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|96
|Broderick Washington
|DT
Check out the best photos of the Chargers getting prepped to take on the Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland.
