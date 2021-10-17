Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 6 Inactives | Chargers vs Ravens

Oct 17, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Chargers Communications
Here are inactives for the Week 6 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:

No. Name Position
2 Easton Stick QB
24 Nasir Adderley S
35 Larry Rountree III RB
49 Drue Tranquill LB
64 Brenden Jaimes G/T
88 Tre' McKitty TE
91 Forrest Merrill DL

Baltimore Ravens Inactives:

No. Name Position
14 Sammy Watkins WR
29 Ar'Darius Washington S
34 Ty'Son Williams RB
45 Jaylon Ferguson LB
79 Ronnie Stanley T
96 Broderick Washington DT

Photos: Chargers at Ravens Pregame

Check out the best photos of the Chargers getting prepped to take on the Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland.

3LAC7718
1 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7747
2 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7733
3 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7710
4 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7722
5 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5347
6 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7759
7 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7705
8 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5359
9 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7714
10 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8165
11 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8406
12 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8463
13 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8410
14 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3379
15 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8085
16 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8125
17 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8076
18 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8135
19 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8102
20 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5396
21 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5420
22 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8156
23 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5406
24 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5399
25 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8163
26 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8171
27 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5443
28 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0324
29 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8188
30 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3387
31 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0304
32 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3420
33 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5467
34 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29802
35 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29808
36 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0343
37 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10012
38 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29837
39 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3432
40 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5485
41 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29821
42 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8410
43 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29829
44 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0359
45 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29810
46 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8474
47 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0304
48 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8463
49 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0324
50 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10007
51 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8406
52 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0333
53 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8471
54 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5543
55 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8535
56 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0367
57 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10026
58 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8732
59 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8596
60 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8583
61 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5602
62 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8622
63 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8587
64 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5614
65 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0396
66 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8705
67 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29852
68 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_29858
69 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5633
70 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8679
71 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8633
72 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8694
73 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8799
74 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8810
75 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8763
76 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC8787
77 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3525
78 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5867
79 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3523
80 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5863
81 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3527
82 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5752
83 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3524
84 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC5788
85 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0511
86 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6206
87 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6176
88 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6212
89 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6173
90 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6244
91 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6231
92 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6251
93 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6220
94 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6263
95 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6322
96 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6276
97 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6304
98 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6346
99 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6299
100 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6387
101 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6367
102 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6589
103 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6363
104 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6496
105 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6486
106 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC6576
107 / 107
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
