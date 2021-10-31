Week 8 Inactives | Chargers vs Patriots

Here are inactives for the Week 8 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots.
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|27
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|29
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|79
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
New England Patriots Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|86
|Devin Asiasi
|TE
|70
|Yasir Durant
|G
|42
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|36
|Brandon King
|OLB
|51
|Ronnie Perkins
|DE
|26
|Shaun Wade
|CB
