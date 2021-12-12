Week 14 Inactives | Chargers vs Giants

Here are inactives for the Week 14 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|26
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|32
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|33
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|35
|Larry Rountree III
|RB
|96
|Breiden Fehoko
|DL
New York Giants Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|8
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|89
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|22
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|15
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|53
|Oshane Ximines
|OLB
