Week 9 Inactives | Chargers at Eagles

Here are inactives for the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|22
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|26
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|32
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|43
|Michael Davis
|CB
|79
|Trey Pipkins III
|T
Philadelphia Eagles Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|7
|Reid Sinnett
|QB
|19
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|33
|Josiah Scott
|CB
|34
|Kary Vincent Jr.
|DB
|36
|Tay Gowan
|CB
|37
|Mac McCain
|CB
|76
|Jack Anderson
|C/G
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.