Week 12 Inactives | Chargers at Broncos

Here are inactives for the Week 12 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|26
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|32
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|35
|Larry Rountree III
|RB
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|71
|Matt Feiler
|G
Denver Broncos Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|4
|Brett Rypien
|QB
|16
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|22
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|49
|Jamar Johnson
|S
|70
|Bobby Massie
|T
|96
|Shelby Harris
|DE
