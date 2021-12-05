Week 13 Inactives | Chargers at Bengals

Here are inactives for the Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals:
Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|2
|Easton Stick
|QB
|26
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|32
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|40
|Gabe Nabers
|FB
|68
|Senio Kelemete
|G
|No.
|Name
|Position
|66
|Trey Hopkins
|C
|71
|Riley Reiff
|RT
|25
|Chris Evans
|HB
|80
|Mike Thomas
|WR
|23
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|90
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|99
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
Take a look at the best pregame photos of the Bolts getting ready for their Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
