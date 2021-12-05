Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Week 13 Inactives | Chargers at Bengals

Dec 05, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Chargers Communications
Here are inactives for the Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals:

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives:

No. Name Position
2 Easton Stick QB
26 Asante Samuel Jr. CB
32 Alohi Gilman S
40 Gabe Nabers FB
68 Senio Kelemete G
No. Name Position
66 Trey Hopkins C
71 Riley Reiff RT
25 Chris Evans HB
80 Mike Thomas WR
23 Darius Phillips CB
90 Khalid Kareem DE
99 Tyler Shelvin DT

Photos: Chargers at Bengals Pregame

Take a look at the best pregame photos of the Bolts getting ready for their Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

